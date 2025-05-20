통화 / XERS
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
XERS: Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc
7.72 USD 0.58 (6.99%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
XERS 환율이 오늘 -6.99%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 7.63이고 고가는 8.35이었습니다.
Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XERS News
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, 52주 신고가 $8.03 기록
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at $8.03
- What Makes Xeris Biopharma (XERS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Xeris In Recorlev-Fueled Growth: Why I Choose To Buy (NASDAQ:XERS)
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 8.02 USD
- Smith & Nephew appoints Dr Garheng Kong as non-executive director
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at $7.96
- Xeris Biopharma receives new patent for Recorlev extending to 2040
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at $7.72
- Xeris Biopharma (XERS) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- H.C. Wainwright assumes coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock with Buy rating
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 7.13 USD
- Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Xeris Biopharma (XERS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Xeris Biopharma (XERS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Rare Stock Picks In June 2025 - From 26 Discerning Analysts
- Xeris Biopharma: Great Stock Suitable For Long-Term Investing (NASDAQ:XERS)
- Leerink Partners raises Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock price target
- Xeris at Jefferies Conference: Strategic Growth and Future Prospects
- xeris biopharma holds annual meeting, elects directors
- Xeris Biopharma projects $1 billion Recorlev revenue by 2035
- Xeris Announces Details for Analyst & Investor Day
일일 변동 비율
7.63 8.35
년간 변동
2.69 8.35
- 이전 종가
- 8.30
- 시가
- 8.32
- Bid
- 7.72
- Ask
- 8.02
- 저가
- 7.63
- 고가
- 8.35
- 볼륨
- 4.886 K
- 일일 변동
- -6.99%
- 월 변동
- -0.52%
- 6개월 변동
- 40.88%
- 년간 변동율
- 169.93%
20 9월, 토요일