XERS: Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc

7.72 USD 0.58 (6.99%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio XERS ha avuto una variazione del -6.99% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.63 e ad un massimo di 8.35.

Segui le dinamiche di Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.63 8.35
Intervallo Annuale
2.69 8.35
Chiusura Precedente
8.30
Apertura
8.32
Bid
7.72
Ask
8.02
Minimo
7.63
Massimo
8.35
Volume
4.886 K
Variazione giornaliera
-6.99%
Variazione Mensile
-0.52%
Variazione Semestrale
40.88%
Variazione Annuale
169.93%
