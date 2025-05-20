Valute / XERS
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
XERS: Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc
7.72 USD 0.58 (6.99%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio XERS ha avuto una variazione del -6.99% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.63 e ad un massimo di 8.35.
Segui le dinamiche di Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XERS News
- Il titolo di Xeris Pharmaceuticals raggiunge il massimo di 52 settimane a $8,03
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at $8.03
- What Makes Xeris Biopharma (XERS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Xeris In Recorlev-Fueled Growth: Why I Choose To Buy (NASDAQ:XERS)
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 8.02 USD
- Smith & Nephew appoints Dr Garheng Kong as non-executive director
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at $7.96
- Xeris Biopharma receives new patent for Recorlev extending to 2040
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at $7.72
- Xeris Biopharma (XERS) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- H.C. Wainwright assumes coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock with Buy rating
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 7.13 USD
- Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Xeris Biopharma (XERS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Xeris Biopharma (XERS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Rare Stock Picks In June 2025 - From 26 Discerning Analysts
- Xeris Biopharma: Great Stock Suitable For Long-Term Investing (NASDAQ:XERS)
- Leerink Partners raises Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock price target
- Xeris at Jefferies Conference: Strategic Growth and Future Prospects
- xeris biopharma holds annual meeting, elects directors
- Xeris Biopharma projects $1 billion Recorlev revenue by 2035
- Xeris Announces Details for Analyst & Investor Day
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.63 8.35
Intervallo Annuale
2.69 8.35
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.30
- Apertura
- 8.32
- Bid
- 7.72
- Ask
- 8.02
- Minimo
- 7.63
- Massimo
- 8.35
- Volume
- 4.886 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -6.99%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.52%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 40.88%
- Variazione Annuale
- 169.93%
20 settembre, sabato