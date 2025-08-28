通貨 / WOOF
WOOF: Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc - Class A
3.51 USD 0.04 (1.15%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WOOFの今日の為替レートは、1.15%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.48の安値と3.57の高値で取引されました。
Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
3.48 3.57
1年のレンジ
2.28 6.29
- 以前の終値
- 3.47
- 始値
- 3.50
- 買値
- 3.51
- 買値
- 3.81
- 安値
- 3.48
- 高値
- 3.57
- 出来高
- 2.903 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.15%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -10.91%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 17.00%
- 1年の変化
- -21.83%
