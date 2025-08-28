Valute / WOOF
WOOF: Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc - Class A
3.52 USD 0.01 (0.28%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WOOF ha avuto una variazione del 0.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.46 e ad un massimo di 3.55.
Segui le dinamiche di Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
WOOF News
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.46 3.55
Intervallo Annuale
2.28 6.29
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.51
- Apertura
- 3.55
- Bid
- 3.52
- Ask
- 3.82
- Minimo
- 3.46
- Massimo
- 3.55
- Volume
- 2.461 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.28%
- Variazione Mensile
- -10.66%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 17.33%
- Variazione Annuale
- -21.60%
20 settembre, sabato