WLYB: John Wiley & Sons Inc
44.16 USD 0.89 (1.98%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WLYBの今日の為替レートは、-1.98%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり44.16の安値と44.16の高値で取引されました。
John Wiley & Sons Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
44.16 44.16
1年のレンジ
37.27 52.29
- 以前の終値
- 45.05
- 始値
- 44.16
- 買値
- 44.16
- 買値
- 44.46
- 安値
- 44.16
- 高値
- 44.16
- 出来高
- 1
- 1日の変化
- -1.98%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.81%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -1.43%
- 1年の変化
- -8.84%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K