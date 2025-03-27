クォートセクション
通貨 / WLYB
WLYB: John Wiley & Sons Inc

44.16 USD 0.89 (1.98%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

WLYBの今日の為替レートは、-1.98%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり44.16の安値と44.16の高値で取引されました。

John Wiley & Sons Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
44.16 44.16
1年のレンジ
37.27 52.29
以前の終値
45.05
始値
44.16
買値
44.16
買値
44.46
安値
44.16
高値
44.16
出来高
1
1日の変化
-1.98%
1ヶ月の変化
3.81%
6ヶ月の変化
-1.43%
1年の変化
-8.84%
