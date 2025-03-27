Currencies / WLYB
WLYB: John Wiley & Sons Inc
44.16 USD 0.89 (1.98%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WLYB exchange rate has changed by -1.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.16 and at a high of 44.16.
Follow John Wiley & Sons Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
44.16 44.16
Year Range
37.27 52.29
- Previous Close
- 45.05
- Open
- 44.16
- Bid
- 44.16
- Ask
- 44.46
- Low
- 44.16
- High
- 44.16
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -1.98%
- Month Change
- 3.81%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.43%
- Year Change
- -8.84%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%