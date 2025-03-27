货币 / WLYB
WLYB: John Wiley & Sons Inc
44.16 USD 0.89 (1.98%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日WLYB汇率已更改-1.98%。当日，交易品种以低点44.16和高点44.16进行交易。
关注John Wiley & Sons Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
44.16 44.16
年范围
37.27 52.29
- 前一天收盘价
- 45.05
- 开盘价
- 44.16
- 卖价
- 44.16
- 买价
- 44.46
- 最低价
- 44.16
- 最高价
- 44.16
- 交易量
- 1
- 日变化
- -1.98%
- 月变化
- 3.81%
- 6个月变化
- -1.43%
- 年变化
- -8.84%
