Valute / WLYB
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
WLYB: John Wiley & Sons Inc
44.16 USD 0.89 (1.98%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WLYB ha avuto una variazione del -1.98% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 44.16 e ad un massimo di 44.16.
Segui le dinamiche di John Wiley & Sons Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WLYB News
- Scholastic Corporation: It's Wise To Be Cautious (NASDAQ:SCHL)
- John Wiley&Sons B earnings beat by $0.17, revenue topped estimates
- John Wiley & Sons: Strong Absolute Valuation (NYSE:WLYB)
- Wiley partners with Anthropic to integrate research content with AI tools
- 4 Upcoming Dividend Increases
- John Wiley & Sons, Inc. 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:WLY)
- John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- John Wiley&Sons B earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- John Wiley & Sons B stock hits 52-week low at $37.27
- Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (EBIT)
- Wiley Launches Worksmart, the Next Step of Everything DiSC
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 6
- John Wiley & Sons: A Leaner Business Poised For AI-Driven Growth (NYSE:WLY)
- John Wiley & Sons: Publisher Tries To Rise Above Book Congestion, Thanks To AI (NYSE:WLY)
Intervallo Giornaliero
44.16 44.16
Intervallo Annuale
37.27 52.29
- Chiusura Precedente
- 45.05
- Apertura
- 44.16
- Bid
- 44.16
- Ask
- 44.46
- Minimo
- 44.16
- Massimo
- 44.16
- Volume
- 1
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.98%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.81%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.43%
- Variazione Annuale
- -8.84%
20 settembre, sabato