Valute / WLYB
WLYB: John Wiley & Sons Inc

44.16 USD 0.89 (1.98%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WLYB ha avuto una variazione del -1.98% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 44.16 e ad un massimo di 44.16.

Segui le dinamiche di John Wiley & Sons Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
44.16 44.16
Intervallo Annuale
37.27 52.29
Chiusura Precedente
45.05
Apertura
44.16
Bid
44.16
Ask
44.46
Minimo
44.16
Massimo
44.16
Volume
1
Variazione giornaliera
-1.98%
Variazione Mensile
3.81%
Variazione Semestrale
-1.43%
Variazione Annuale
-8.84%
20 settembre, sabato