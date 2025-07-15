通貨 / VYX
VYX: NCR Voyix Corporation
13.15 USD 0.36 (2.81%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VYXの今日の為替レートは、2.81%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.89の安値と13.21の高値で取引されました。
NCR Voyix Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
VYX News
- NCR Voyix Corporation (VYX) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
- NCRがゴールドマン・サックス会議でプラットフォームモデルへの戦略的転換を発表
- NCR at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Shift to Platform Model
- Top Mobile Payments Stocks to Buy Amid Rapid Fintech Growth
- Why Fast-paced Mover NCR Voyix (VYX) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
- NCR Voyix: Treading Water - Downgrade To Sell (NYSE:VYX)
- Baird Equity Opportunity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- NCR Voyix: Not Nearly Enough Progress (NYSE:VYX)
- NCR Voyix stock soars 79% after InvestingPro’s April Fair Value alert
- NCR Voyix (VYX) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
1日のレンジ
12.89 13.21
1年のレンジ
7.55 15.34
- 以前の終値
- 12.79
- 始値
- 12.96
- 買値
- 13.15
- 買値
- 13.45
- 安値
- 12.89
- 高値
- 13.21
- 出来高
- 1.258 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.81%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.70%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 35.15%
- 1年の変化
- -2.23%
