通貨 / VYX
VYX: NCR Voyix Corporation

13.15 USD 0.36 (2.81%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VYXの今日の為替レートは、2.81%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.89の安値と13.21の高値で取引されました。

NCR Voyix Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
12.89 13.21
1年のレンジ
7.55 15.34
以前の終値
12.79
始値
12.96
買値
13.15
買値
13.45
安値
12.89
高値
13.21
出来高
1.258 K
1日の変化
2.81%
1ヶ月の変化
1.70%
6ヶ月の変化
35.15%
1年の変化
-2.23%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K