VYX: NCR Voyix Corporation

13.14 USD 0.01 (0.08%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VYX ha avuto una variazione del -0.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.01 e ad un massimo di 13.50.

Segui le dinamiche di NCR Voyix Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
13.01 13.50
Intervallo Annuale
7.55 15.34
Chiusura Precedente
13.15
Apertura
13.24
Bid
13.14
Ask
13.44
Minimo
13.01
Massimo
13.50
Volume
1.926 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.08%
Variazione Mensile
1.62%
Variazione Semestrale
35.05%
Variazione Annuale
-2.30%
20 settembre, sabato