Valute / VYX
VYX: NCR Voyix Corporation
13.14 USD 0.01 (0.08%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VYX ha avuto una variazione del -0.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.01 e ad un massimo di 13.50.
Segui le dinamiche di NCR Voyix Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
VYX News
- NCR Voyix Corporation (VYX) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
- NCR alla Conferenza Goldman Sachs: Svolta Strategica verso un Modello di Piattaforma
- NCR at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Shift to Platform Model
- Top Mobile Payments Stocks to Buy Amid Rapid Fintech Growth
- Why Fast-paced Mover NCR Voyix (VYX) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
- NCR Voyix: Treading Water - Downgrade To Sell (NYSE:VYX)
- Baird Equity Opportunity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- NCR Voyix: Not Nearly Enough Progress (NYSE:VYX)
- NCR Voyix stock soars 79% after InvestingPro’s April Fair Value alert
- NCR Voyix (VYX) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- NCR Voyix (VYX) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- NCR Voyix Q2 2025 slides: platform growth drives margin expansion, EPS turns positive
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on NCR Atleos stock, citing strong Q2
- NCR Atleos Q2 2025 slides: ATMaaS surge drives 9% EPS growth, outlook reaffirmed
- NCR Voyix validates InvestingPro’s Fair Value analysis with 73% return
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.01 13.50
Intervallo Annuale
7.55 15.34
- Chiusura Precedente
- 13.15
- Apertura
- 13.24
- Bid
- 13.14
- Ask
- 13.44
- Minimo
- 13.01
- Massimo
- 13.50
- Volume
- 1.926 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.08%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.62%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 35.05%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.30%
20 settembre, sabato