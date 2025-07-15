货币 / VYX
VYX: NCR Voyix Corporation
12.79 USD 0.06 (0.47%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VYX汇率已更改-0.47%。当日，交易品种以低点12.64和高点12.93进行交易。
关注NCR Voyix Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
VYX新闻
- NCR Voyix Corporation (VYX) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
- 高盛会议上的NCR：战略转向平台模式
- NCR at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Shift to Platform Model
- Top Mobile Payments Stocks to Buy Amid Rapid Fintech Growth
- Why Fast-paced Mover NCR Voyix (VYX) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
- NCR Voyix: Treading Water - Downgrade To Sell (NYSE:VYX)
- Baird Equity Opportunity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- NCR Voyix: Not Nearly Enough Progress (NYSE:VYX)
- NCR Voyix stock soars 79% after InvestingPro’s April Fair Value alert
- NCR Voyix (VYX) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- NCR Voyix (VYX) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- NCR Voyix Q2 2025 slides: platform growth drives margin expansion, EPS turns positive
日范围
12.64 12.93
年范围
7.55 15.34
- 前一天收盘价
- 12.85
- 开盘价
- 12.92
- 卖价
- 12.79
- 买价
- 13.09
- 最低价
- 12.64
- 最高价
- 12.93
- 交易量
- 1.269 K
- 日变化
- -0.47%
- 月变化
- -1.08%
- 6个月变化
- 31.45%
- 年变化
- -4.91%
