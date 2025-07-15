Währungen / VYX
VYX: NCR Voyix Corporation
13.15 USD 0.36 (2.81%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von VYX hat sich für heute um 2.81% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 12.89 bis zu einem Hoch von 13.21 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die NCR Voyix Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
VYX News
- NCR Voyix Corporation (VYX) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
- NCR stellt auf Goldman Sachs Konferenz strategische Neuausrichtung auf Plattformmodell vor
- NCR at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Shift to Platform Model
- Top Mobile Payments Stocks to Buy Amid Rapid Fintech Growth
- Why Fast-paced Mover NCR Voyix (VYX) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
- NCR Voyix: Treading Water - Downgrade To Sell (NYSE:VYX)
- Baird Equity Opportunity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- NCR Voyix: Not Nearly Enough Progress (NYSE:VYX)
- NCR Voyix stock soars 79% after InvestingPro’s April Fair Value alert
- NCR Voyix (VYX) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
Tagesspanne
12.89 13.21
Jahresspanne
7.55 15.34
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 12.79
- Eröffnung
- 12.96
- Bid
- 13.15
- Ask
- 13.45
- Tief
- 12.89
- Hoch
- 13.21
- Volumen
- 1.258 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.81%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.70%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 35.15%
- Jahresänderung
- -2.23%
