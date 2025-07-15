KurseKategorien
Währungen / VYX
Zurück zum Aktien

VYX: NCR Voyix Corporation

13.15 USD 0.36 (2.81%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von VYX hat sich für heute um 2.81% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 12.89 bis zu einem Hoch von 13.21 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die NCR Voyix Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VYX News

Tagesspanne
12.89 13.21
Jahresspanne
7.55 15.34
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
12.79
Eröffnung
12.96
Bid
13.15
Ask
13.45
Tief
12.89
Hoch
13.21
Volumen
1.258 K
Tagesänderung
2.81%
Monatsänderung
1.70%
6-Monatsänderung
35.15%
Jahresänderung
-2.23%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K