시세섹션
통화 / VYX
주식로 돌아가기

VYX: NCR Voyix Corporation

13.14 USD 0.01 (0.08%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

VYX 환율이 오늘 -0.08%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 13.01이고 고가는 13.50이었습니다.

NCR Voyix Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VYX News

일일 변동 비율
13.01 13.50
년간 변동
7.55 15.34
이전 종가
13.15
시가
13.24
Bid
13.14
Ask
13.44
저가
13.01
고가
13.50
볼륨
1.926 K
일일 변동
-0.08%
월 변동
1.62%
6개월 변동
35.05%
년간 변동율
-2.30%
20 9월, 토요일