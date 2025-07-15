통화 / VYX
VYX: NCR Voyix Corporation
13.14 USD 0.01 (0.08%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
VYX 환율이 오늘 -0.08%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 13.01이고 고가는 13.50이었습니다.
NCR Voyix Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
13.01 13.50
년간 변동
7.55 15.34
- 이전 종가
- 13.15
- 시가
- 13.24
- Bid
- 13.14
- Ask
- 13.44
- 저가
- 13.01
- 고가
- 13.50
- 볼륨
- 1.926 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.08%
- 월 변동
- 1.62%
- 6개월 변동
- 35.05%
- 년간 변동율
- -2.30%
20 9월, 토요일