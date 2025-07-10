Currencies / VYX
VYX: NCR Voyix Corporation
12.79 USD 0.06 (0.47%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VYX exchange rate has changed by -0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.64 and at a high of 12.93.
Follow NCR Voyix Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VYX News
- NCR Voyix Corporation (VYX) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
- NCR at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Shift to Platform Model
- Top Mobile Payments Stocks to Buy Amid Rapid Fintech Growth
- Why Fast-paced Mover NCR Voyix (VYX) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
- NCR Voyix: Treading Water - Downgrade To Sell (NYSE:VYX)
- Baird Equity Opportunity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- NCR Voyix: Not Nearly Enough Progress (NYSE:VYX)
- NCR Voyix stock soars 79% after InvestingPro’s April Fair Value alert
- NCR Voyix (VYX) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- NATL stock hits all-time high of 39.62 USD
- NCR Atleos Corp stock hits all-time high at 35.81 USD
- NCR Voyix (VYX) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- NCR Voyix Q2 2025 slides: platform growth drives margin expansion, EPS turns positive
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on NCR Atleos stock, citing strong Q2
Daily Range
12.64 12.93
Year Range
7.55 15.34
- Previous Close
- 12.85
- Open
- 12.92
- Bid
- 12.79
- Ask
- 13.09
- Low
- 12.64
- High
- 12.93
- Volume
- 1.269 K
- Daily Change
- -0.47%
- Month Change
- -1.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 31.45%
- Year Change
- -4.91%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%