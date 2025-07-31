通貨 / VNT
VNT: Vontier Corporation
43.54 USD 0.96 (2.25%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VNTの今日の為替レートは、2.25%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり42.81の安値と43.60の高値で取引されました。
Vontier Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
42.81 43.60
1年のレンジ
27.22 43.78
- 以前の終値
- 42.58
- 始値
- 42.86
- 買値
- 43.54
- 買値
- 43.84
- 安値
- 42.81
- 高値
- 43.60
- 出来高
- 956
- 1日の変化
- 2.25%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.59%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 33.27%
- 1年の変化
- 29.54%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K