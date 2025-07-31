QuotazioniSezioni
VNT: Vontier Corporation

43.26 USD 0.28 (0.64%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VNT ha avuto una variazione del -0.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 43.02 e ad un massimo di 43.88.

Segui le dinamiche di Vontier Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
43.02 43.88
Intervallo Annuale
27.22 43.88
Chiusura Precedente
43.54
Apertura
43.88
Bid
43.26
Ask
43.56
Minimo
43.02
Massimo
43.88
Volume
898
Variazione giornaliera
-0.64%
Variazione Mensile
2.93%
Variazione Semestrale
32.42%
Variazione Annuale
28.71%
20 settembre, sabato