Valute / VNT
VNT: Vontier Corporation
43.26 USD 0.28 (0.64%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VNT ha avuto una variazione del -0.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 43.02 e ad un massimo di 43.88.
Segui le dinamiche di Vontier Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
43.02 43.88
Intervallo Annuale
27.22 43.88
- Chiusura Precedente
- 43.54
- Apertura
- 43.88
- Bid
- 43.26
- Ask
- 43.56
- Minimo
- 43.02
- Massimo
- 43.88
- Volume
- 898
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.64%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.93%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 32.42%
- Variazione Annuale
- 28.71%
20 settembre, sabato