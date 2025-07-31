CotationsSections
VNT: Vontier Corporation

43.26 USD 0.28 (0.64%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de VNT a changé de -0.64% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 43.02 et à un maximum de 43.88.

Suivez la dynamique Vontier Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
43.02 43.88
Range Annuel
27.22 43.88
Clôture Précédente
43.54
Ouverture
43.88
Bid
43.26
Ask
43.56
Plus Bas
43.02
Plus Haut
43.88
Volume
898
Changement quotidien
-0.64%
Changement Mensuel
2.93%
Changement à 6 Mois
32.42%
Changement Annuel
28.71%
