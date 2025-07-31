통화 / VNT
VNT: Vontier Corporation
43.26 USD 0.28 (0.64%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
VNT 환율이 오늘 -0.64%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 43.02이고 고가는 43.88이었습니다.
Vontier Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
VNT News
- Should Value Investors Buy Vontier (VNT) Stock?
- Vontier, 52주 신고가 경신: 주당 43.88 USD 기록
- Vontier stock hits 52-week high at 43.88 USD
- 길바코 비더루트, 암폴과 5년 서비스 계약 체결
- Gilbarco Veeder-Root wins five-year service contract with Ampol
- RSPN: Industrials Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:RSPN)
- What Makes Vontier (VNT) a New Buy Stock
- Are Investors Undervaluing Vontier (VNT) Right Now?
- Vontier Corporation (VNT) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Vontier Seen Riding IoT Boom And Recurring Revenue Growth To Stronger Earnings, Analyst Says - Vontier (NYSE:VNT)
- Vontier stock hits 52-week high at 43.36 USD
- Vontier declares quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share
- This Adient Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL), Adient (NYSE:ADNT)
- KeyBanc initiates Vontier stock with Overweight rating on mobility ecosystem growth
- VNT vs. DUOL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- EXI: Industrials Dashboard For August
- Vontier Corporation (VNT) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Vontier stock hits 52-week high at $42.03
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Coherent, Vimeo, Skillsoft, Vontier and SPX
- Buy 5 Technology Services Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Vontier (VNT) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- VNT vs. DUOL: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Vontier Corporation (VNT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
43.02 43.88
년간 변동
27.22 43.88
- 이전 종가
- 43.54
- 시가
- 43.88
- Bid
- 43.26
- Ask
- 43.56
- 저가
- 43.02
- 고가
- 43.88
- 볼륨
- 898
- 일일 변동
- -0.64%
- 월 변동
- 2.93%
- 6개월 변동
- 32.42%
- 년간 변동율
- 28.71%
