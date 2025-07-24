货币 / VNT
VNT: Vontier Corporation
42.86 USD 0.26 (0.61%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VNT汇率已更改0.61%。当日，交易品种以低点42.60和高点42.96进行交易。
关注Vontier Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VNT新闻
- RSPN: Industrials Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:RSPN)
- What Makes Vontier (VNT) a New Buy Stock
- Are Investors Undervaluing Vontier (VNT) Right Now?
- Vontier Corporation (VNT) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Vontier Seen Riding IoT Boom And Recurring Revenue Growth To Stronger Earnings, Analyst Says - Vontier (NYSE:VNT)
- Vontier stock hits 52-week high at 43.36 USD
- Vontier declares quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share
- This Adient Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL), Adient (NYSE:ADNT)
- KeyBanc initiates Vontier stock with Overweight rating on mobility ecosystem growth
- VNT vs. DUOL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- EXI: Industrials Dashboard For August
- Vontier Corporation (VNT) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Vontier stock hits 52-week high at $42.03
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Coherent, Vimeo, Skillsoft, Vontier and SPX
- Buy 5 Technology Services Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Vontier (VNT) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- VNT vs. DUOL: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Vontier Corporation (VNT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Vontier Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:VNT)
- Vontier Corp stock hits 52-week high at $41.26
- Vontier Q2 2025 slides: Core sales surge 11%, company raises full-year guidance
- Vontier beats Q2 earnings as mobility and fueling solutions drive growth
- Driivz to power Greenspot’s EV charging network expansion
日范围
42.60 42.96
年范围
27.22 43.78
- 前一天收盘价
- 42.60
- 开盘价
- 42.66
- 卖价
- 42.86
- 买价
- 43.16
- 最低价
- 42.60
- 最高价
- 42.96
- 交易量
- 324
- 日变化
- 0.61%
- 月变化
- 1.97%
- 6个月变化
- 31.19%
- 年变化
- 27.52%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值