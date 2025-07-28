クォートセクション
通貨 / TXT
株に戻る

TXT: Textron Inc

83.94 USD 1.21 (1.46%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TXTの今日の為替レートは、1.46%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり82.91の安値と84.06の高値で取引されました。

Textron Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TXT News

1日のレンジ
82.91 84.06
1年のレンジ
57.70 91.30
以前の終値
82.73
始値
82.99
買値
83.94
買値
84.24
安値
82.91
高値
84.06
出来高
2.099 K
1日の変化
1.46%
1ヶ月の変化
6.01%
6ヶ月の変化
16.39%
1年の変化
-4.32%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K