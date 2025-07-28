通貨 / TXT
TXT: Textron Inc
83.94 USD 1.21 (1.46%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TXTの今日の為替レートは、1.46%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり82.91の安値と84.06の高値で取引されました。
Textron Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
TXT News
1日のレンジ
82.91 84.06
1年のレンジ
57.70 91.30
- 以前の終値
- 82.73
- 始値
- 82.99
- 買値
- 83.94
- 買値
- 84.24
- 安値
- 82.91
- 高値
- 84.06
- 出来高
- 2.099 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.46%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.01%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 16.39%
- 1年の変化
- -4.32%
