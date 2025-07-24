Currencies / TXT
TXT: Textron Inc
84.27 USD 2.02 (2.46%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TXT exchange rate has changed by 2.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 82.06 and at a high of 84.30.
Follow Textron Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TXT News
Daily Range
82.06 84.30
Year Range
57.70 91.30
- Previous Close
- 82.25
- Open
- 82.52
- Bid
- 84.27
- Ask
- 84.57
- Low
- 82.06
- High
- 84.30
- Volume
- 1.942 K
- Daily Change
- 2.46%
- Month Change
- 6.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.85%
- Year Change
- -3.94%
