货币 / TXT
TXT: Textron Inc
83.43 USD 1.18 (1.43%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TXT汇率已更改1.43%。当日，交易品种以低点82.06和高点84.42进行交易。
关注Textron Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
82.06 84.42
年范围
57.70 91.30
- 前一天收盘价
- 82.25
- 开盘价
- 82.52
- 卖价
- 83.43
- 买价
- 83.73
- 最低价
- 82.06
- 最高价
- 84.42
- 交易量
- 3.271 K
- 日变化
- 1.43%
- 月变化
- 5.37%
- 6个月变化
- 15.68%
- 年变化
- -4.90%
