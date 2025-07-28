Valute / TXT
TXT: Textron Inc
83.62 USD 0.32 (0.38%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TXT ha avuto una variazione del -0.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 83.29 e ad un massimo di 84.08.
Segui le dinamiche di Textron Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
TXT News
- Textron Aviation aggiunge l’opzione internet Starlink per Citation Latitude
- Textron Aviation adds Starlink internet option for Citation Latitude
- BAE Systems Supplies BvS10 Armored Vehicle to Sweden, Germany & UK
- HWM's Weakness in Transportation Market Prevails: What's the Road Ahead?
- Textron: Ugly Execution, Attractive Upside (NYSE:TXT)
- Embraer Wins 100 E195-E2 Aircraft Supply Order From Avelo Airlines
- Is Textron (TXT) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
- GE and BETA Partner to Strengthen Hybrid Electric Aviation Capabilities
- Will Commercial Aerospace Strength Continue to Drive Howmet's Growth?
- BAE Systems Supplies CV90 MkIV Combat Vehicle to Czech Army
- With Few Airline Stocks Forming Good Charts, Consider This Alternative
- Honeywell Witnesses Rise in Defense Sales: Can the Momentum Sustain?
- HEICO's Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y
- Strength in Defense Aerospace Drives Howmet: Can the Momentum Sustain?
- Here's Why Textron (TXT) is a Strong Value Stock
- Zacks.com featured highlights Microsoft, Textron, Bank OZK and TransUnion
- TXT or RTX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Should Value Investors Buy Textron (TXT) Stock?
- 4 Stocks With Robust Sales Growth Worth Adding to Your Portfolio
- Are You Benefitting from the Wave of Share Buybacks?
- Defense Stocks Just Got Even More Expensive
- Why Textron (TXT) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Hexcel Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Decline Y/Y
- Kautex Textron secures order for EV battery housing from major automaker
Intervallo Giornaliero
83.29 84.08
Intervallo Annuale
57.70 91.30
- Chiusura Precedente
- 83.94
- Apertura
- 83.91
- Bid
- 83.62
- Ask
- 83.92
- Minimo
- 83.29
- Massimo
- 84.08
- Volume
- 1.964 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.38%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.61%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 15.95%
- Variazione Annuale
- -4.68%
20 settembre, sabato