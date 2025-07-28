QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / TXT
Tornare a Azioni

TXT: Textron Inc

83.62 USD 0.32 (0.38%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TXT ha avuto una variazione del -0.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 83.29 e ad un massimo di 84.08.

Segui le dinamiche di Textron Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TXT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
83.29 84.08
Intervallo Annuale
57.70 91.30
Chiusura Precedente
83.94
Apertura
83.91
Bid
83.62
Ask
83.92
Minimo
83.29
Massimo
84.08
Volume
1.964 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.38%
Variazione Mensile
5.61%
Variazione Semestrale
15.95%
Variazione Annuale
-4.68%
20 settembre, sabato