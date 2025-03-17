通貨 / TSQ
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
TSQ: Townsquare Media Inc Class A
6.87 USD 0.03 (0.44%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TSQの今日の為替レートは、0.44%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.81の安値と6.93の高値で取引されました。
Townsquare Media Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TSQ News
- Townsquare (TSQ) Q2 Revenue Slips 2%
- Townsquare (TSQ) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Townsquare Media LLC earnings missed by $0.17, revenue topped estimates
- Townsquare Media (TSQ) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Townsquare Media Stock: What To Watch For When Q2 Earnings Are Announced (NYSE:TSQ)
- Roku (ROKU) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Townsquare (TSQ) Surges 6.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Townsquare Media: The Digital Transformation Continues (NYSE:TSQ)
- Townsquare Media’s outlook revised to negative by S&P Global Ratings
- Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Townsquare Media, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:TSQ)
- Science Applications International, Getty Images And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday - Castellum (AMEX:CTM), Consolidated Water Co (NASDAQ:CWCO)
1日のレンジ
6.81 6.93
1年のレンジ
6.47 10.79
- 以前の終値
- 6.84
- 始値
- 6.82
- 買値
- 6.87
- 買値
- 7.17
- 安値
- 6.81
- 高値
- 6.93
- 出来高
- 48
- 1日の変化
- 0.44%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.38%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -14.98%
- 1年の変化
- -32.71%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K