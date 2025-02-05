クォートセクション
通貨 / TSLL
TSLL: Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

18.79 USD 0.85 (4.33%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TSLLの今日の為替レートは、-4.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.78の安値と20.23の高値で取引されました。

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
18.78 20.23
1年のレンジ
6.29 41.50
以前の終値
19.64
始値
19.93
買値
18.79
買値
19.09
安値
18.78
高値
20.23
出来高
83.540 K
1日の変化
-4.33%
1ヶ月の変化
58.43%
6ヶ月の変化
90.57%
1年の変化
34.79%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K