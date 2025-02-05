QuotesSections
Currencies / TSLL
Back to US Stock Market

TSLL: Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

19.25 USD 1.04 (5.71%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TSLL exchange rate has changed by 5.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.38 and at a high of 19.40.

Follow Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TSLL News

Daily Range
18.38 19.40
Year Range
6.29 41.50
Previous Close
18.21
Open
18.63
Bid
19.25
Ask
19.55
Low
18.38
High
19.40
Volume
93.123 K
Daily Change
5.71%
Month Change
62.31%
6 Months Change
95.23%
Year Change
38.09%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev