TR: Tootsie Roll Industries Inc
40.95 USD 0.68 (1.63%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TRの今日の為替レートは、-1.63%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり40.67の安値と42.10の高値で取引されました。
Tootsie Roll Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
40.67 42.10
1年のレンジ
29.03 42.10
- 以前の終値
- 41.63
- 始値
- 41.12
- 買値
- 40.95
- 買値
- 41.25
- 安値
- 40.67
- 高値
- 42.10
- 出来高
- 352
- 1日の変化
- -1.63%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.76%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 31.21%
- 1年の変化
- 32.78%
