TR: Tootsie Roll Industries Inc

40.95 USD 0.68 (1.63%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TRの今日の為替レートは、-1.63%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり40.67の安値と42.10の高値で取引されました。

Tootsie Roll Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
40.67 42.10
1年のレンジ
29.03 42.10
以前の終値
41.63
始値
41.12
買値
40.95
買値
41.25
安値
40.67
高値
42.10
出来高
352
1日の変化
-1.63%
1ヶ月の変化
1.76%
6ヶ月の変化
31.21%
1年の変化
32.78%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K