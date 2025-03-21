Divisas / TR
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
TR: Tootsie Roll Industries Inc
41.63 USD 0.36 (0.87%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de TR de hoy ha cambiado un 0.87%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 41.19, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 41.80.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TR News
- Dividend Kings: 2 Ideal Buys In 25 “Safer” Of 56 September Dogs
- Tootsie Roll stock hits 52-week high at 41.5 USD
- Tootsie Roll stock reaches 52-week high at 40.97 USD
- Tootsie Roll stock hits 52-week high at 40.48 USD
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- Tootsie Roll: Hold On To This Gem (NYSE:TR)
- August Dividend Kings: 3 Ideal Buys In 25 'Safer' Of 50 Dogs
- J&J Snack Foods: A Top Defensive Pick Ready To Rumble (NASDAQ:JJSF)
- Tootsie Roll Posts 12% Profit Gain in Q2
- Tootsie Roll Industries stock hits 52-week high at $39.59
- Best Dividend Kings: July 2025
- Tootsie Roll stock hits 52-week high at $36.26
- A $400 pineapple? Here’s what’s coming for grocery shoppers with gourmet tastes.
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 6
- Buy 3 IDEAL Dividend Kings Of 25 'Safer' In July’s 55
- Tootsie Roll Industries (TR): The Picture Is Getting Better
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 15
- Tootsie Roll stock hits 52-week high at $34.79 amid sweet gains
- Turkish inflation rises to 3% in April partly driven by lira weakness
- FACTBOX The safe-haven play: Economies' holdings of gold vs Treasuries
- Don’t Panic: Follow This Plan When the Market Tanks
- Tootsie Roll Industries: Sweet And Sour (NYSE:TR)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 23
- 2025 Dividend Kings: Strong Run Continues
Rango diario
41.19 41.80
Rango anual
29.03 41.94
- Cierres anteriores
- 41.27
- Open
- 41.39
- Bid
- 41.63
- Ask
- 41.93
- Low
- 41.19
- High
- 41.80
- Volumen
- 402
- Cambio diario
- 0.87%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.45%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 33.39%
- Cambio anual
- 34.99%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B