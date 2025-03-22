QuotazioniSezioni
TR: Tootsie Roll Industries Inc

40.47 USD 0.48 (1.17%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TR ha avuto una variazione del -1.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.01 e ad un massimo di 41.46.

Segui le dinamiche di Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
40.01 41.46
Intervallo Annuale
29.03 42.10
Chiusura Precedente
40.95
Apertura
41.08
Bid
40.47
Ask
40.77
Minimo
40.01
Massimo
41.46
Volume
534
Variazione giornaliera
-1.17%
Variazione Mensile
0.57%
Variazione Semestrale
29.67%
Variazione Annuale
31.23%
20 settembre, sabato