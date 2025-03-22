Valute / TR
TR: Tootsie Roll Industries Inc
40.47 USD 0.48 (1.17%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TR ha avuto una variazione del -1.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.01 e ad un massimo di 41.46.
Segui le dinamiche di Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
40.01 41.46
Intervallo Annuale
29.03 42.10
- Chiusura Precedente
- 40.95
- Apertura
- 41.08
- Bid
- 40.47
- Ask
- 40.77
- Minimo
- 40.01
- Massimo
- 41.46
- Volume
- 534
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.17%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.57%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 29.67%
- Variazione Annuale
- 31.23%
20 settembre, sabato