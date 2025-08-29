通貨 / TPC
TPC: Tutor Perini Corporation
66.23 USD 2.62 (4.12%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TPCの今日の為替レートは、4.12%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり63.69の安値と66.65の高値で取引されました。
Tutor Perini Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
63.69 66.65
1年のレンジ
18.33 66.65
- 以前の終値
- 63.61
- 始値
- 63.81
- 買値
- 66.23
- 買値
- 66.53
- 安値
- 63.69
- 高値
- 66.65
- 出来高
- 2.330 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.12%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 16.11%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 187.71%
- 1年の変化
- 145.21%
