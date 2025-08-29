クォートセクション
通貨 / TPC
TPC: Tutor Perini Corporation

66.23 USD 2.62 (4.12%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TPCの今日の為替レートは、4.12%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり63.69の安値と66.65の高値で取引されました。

Tutor Perini Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
63.69 66.65
1年のレンジ
18.33 66.65
以前の終値
63.61
始値
63.81
買値
66.23
買値
66.53
安値
63.69
高値
66.65
出来高
2.330 K
1日の変化
4.12%
1ヶ月の変化
16.11%
6ヶ月の変化
187.71%
1年の変化
145.21%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K