Valute / TPC
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
TPC: Tutor Perini Corporation
65.47 USD 0.76 (1.15%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TPC ha avuto una variazione del -1.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 65.37 e ad un massimo di 66.74.
Segui le dinamiche di Tutor Perini Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TPC News
- Tutor Perini (TPC) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
- Armstrong Acquires Geometrik, Enhances Architectural Wood Solutions
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Tutor Perini, Everus Construction, EMCOR Group and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
- Tutor Perini Boosts Backlog With New Contract Win in Arizona
- Are Construction Stocks Lagging Comfort Systems USA (FIX) This Year?
- La filiale di Tutor Perini si aggiudica un contratto di $41,9 milioni per le utility di un parco nazionale
- Tutor Perini subsidiary wins $41.9 million national park utility contract
- Is Tutor Perini on Track for a Revenue Boom or Just a Short Sprint?
- TPC vs. FLR: Which Construction Stock is the Better Buy Now?
- Why the Market Dipped But Tutor Perini (TPC) Gained Today
- Il titolo Tutor Perini raggiunge il massimo di 52 settimane a 64,0 USD
- Tutor Perini stock hits 52-week high at 64.0 USD
- Here's Why Momentum in Tutor Perini (TPC) Should Keep going
- Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Fluor Boosts Backlog Growth With New CTRIC IV Contract Win
- Is Tutor Perini Entering a New Era After Backlog Tripled Since 2022?
- Tutor Perini JV wins $181.8 million defense system contract in Guam
- Here's Why You Should Add EMCOR Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now
- Tutor Perini executive chairman sells $2.62 million in stock
- Tutor Perini Stock Up 29% in Past Month: Still a Buy or Hold?
- Sterling Bolsters E-Infrastructure With Acquisition of CEC Group
- Here's Why Investors Should Buy Armstrong Stock Right Now
- Tutor Perini exec Ronald Tutor sells $4.8m in shares
- Is Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
Intervallo Giornaliero
65.37 66.74
Intervallo Annuale
18.33 66.74
- Chiusura Precedente
- 66.23
- Apertura
- 66.50
- Bid
- 65.47
- Ask
- 65.77
- Minimo
- 65.37
- Massimo
- 66.74
- Volume
- 952
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.15%
- Variazione Mensile
- 14.78%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 184.40%
- Variazione Annuale
- 142.39%
20 settembre, sabato