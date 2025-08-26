Currencies / TPC
TPC: Tutor Perini Corporation
63.59 USD 0.59 (0.92%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TPC exchange rate has changed by -0.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 63.26 and at a high of 64.45.
Follow Tutor Perini Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TPC News
Daily Range
63.26 64.45
Year Range
18.33 65.60
- Previous Close
- 64.18
- Open
- 64.45
- Bid
- 63.59
- Ask
- 63.89
- Low
- 63.26
- High
- 64.45
- Volume
- 313
- Daily Change
- -0.92%
- Month Change
- 11.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 176.24%
- Year Change
- 135.43%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%