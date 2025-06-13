クォートセクション
TNL: Travel Leisure Co Common Stock

61.52 USD 0.44 (0.72%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TNLの今日の為替レートは、0.72%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり60.97の安値と61.91の高値で取引されました。

Travel Leisure Co Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
60.97 61.91
1年のレンジ
37.77 64.11
以前の終値
61.08
始値
61.57
買値
61.52
買値
61.82
安値
60.97
高値
61.91
出来高
519
1日の変化
0.72%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.84%
6ヶ月の変化
34.44%
1年の変化
33.68%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K