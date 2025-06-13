通貨 / TNL
TNL: Travel Leisure Co Common Stock
61.52 USD 0.44 (0.72%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TNLの今日の為替レートは、0.72%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり60.97の安値と61.91の高値で取引されました。
Travel Leisure Co Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
TNL News
- Travel + leisure stock hits 52-week high at 63.34 USD
- Travel & Leisure Co. issues $500 million in senior secured notes due 2033
- Travel + Leisure Co. declares quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share
- Travel + Leisure prices $500 million in senior secured notes
- Travel + Leisure: Sustained Upside (NYSE:TNL)
- Travel + Leisure: Improved Sales And Loan Quality Provide Further Upside (NYSE:TNL)
- Travel + Leisure price target raised to $70 from $60 at JMP Securities
- Mizuho upgrades Travel + Leisure stock to Outperform on earnings inflection
- Travel + Leisure price target raised to $70 from $66 at Stifel on owner mix
- Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Travel + Leisure stock hits 52-week high, reaching $59.08
- Compared to Estimates, Travel Leisure Co. (TNL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Travel + Leisure Co earnings missed by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Travel + Leisure completes $300 million securitization with 5.10% coupon
- Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Wyndham partners with Cygnett to add 60 hotels across South Asia
- Travel + Leisure Co. to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 23, 2025
- Travel + Leisure Co. Successfully Amends Credit Agreement to Extend Maturity and Improve Terms of its $1 Billion Revolving Credit Facility
- WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS ON JULY 23, 2025
- Travel + Leisure Co. and Hornblower Group Make Waves with New Partnershi
- Elavon expands cloud payment solution to 6,000 Wyndham hotels
- Wyndham Opens 100th Days Inn Hotel in China
- Travel + Leisure stock rating maintained by Stifel on EPS adjustments
1日のレンジ
60.97 61.91
1年のレンジ
37.77 64.11
- 以前の終値
- 61.08
- 始値
- 61.57
- 買値
- 61.52
- 買値
- 61.82
- 安値
- 60.97
- 高値
- 61.91
- 出来高
- 519
- 1日の変化
- 0.72%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.84%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 34.44%
- 1年の変化
- 33.68%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K