TNL: Travel Leisure Co Common Stock
61.38 USD 0.29 (0.47%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TNL exchange rate has changed by -0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 60.93 and at a high of 61.70.
Follow Travel Leisure Co Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
60.93 61.70
Year Range
37.77 64.11
- Previous Close
- 61.67
- Open
- 61.70
- Bid
- 61.38
- Ask
- 61.68
- Low
- 60.93
- High
- 61.70
- Volume
- 457
- Daily Change
- -0.47%
- Month Change
- -1.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 34.13%
- Year Change
- 33.38%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%