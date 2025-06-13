Divisas / TNL
TNL: Travel Leisure Co Common Stock
61.08 USD 0.56 (0.91%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de TNL de hoy ha cambiado un -0.91%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 60.60, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 62.53.
TNL News
- Travel + leisure stock hits 52-week high at 63.34 USD
- Travel & Leisure Co. issues $500 million in senior secured notes due 2033
- Travel + Leisure Co. declares quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share
- Travel + Leisure prices $500 million in senior secured notes
- Travel + Leisure: Sustained Upside (NYSE:TNL)
- Travel + Leisure: Improved Sales And Loan Quality Provide Further Upside (NYSE:TNL)
- Travel + Leisure price target raised to $70 from $60 at JMP Securities
- Mizuho upgrades Travel + Leisure stock to Outperform on earnings inflection
- Travel + Leisure price target raised to $70 from $66 at Stifel on owner mix
- Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Travel + Leisure stock hits 52-week high, reaching $59.08
- Compared to Estimates, Travel Leisure Co. (TNL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Travel + Leisure Co earnings missed by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Travel + Leisure completes $300 million securitization with 5.10% coupon
- Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Wyndham partners with Cygnett to add 60 hotels across South Asia
- Travel + Leisure Co. to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 23, 2025
- Travel + Leisure Co. Successfully Amends Credit Agreement to Extend Maturity and Improve Terms of its $1 Billion Revolving Credit Facility
- WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS ON JULY 23, 2025
- Travel + Leisure Co. and Hornblower Group Make Waves with New Partnershi
- Elavon expands cloud payment solution to 6,000 Wyndham hotels
- Wyndham Opens 100th Days Inn Hotel in China
- Travel + Leisure stock rating maintained by Stifel on EPS adjustments
Rango diario
60.60 62.53
Rango anual
37.77 64.11
- Cierres anteriores
- 61.64
- Open
- 61.65
- Bid
- 61.08
- Ask
- 61.38
- Low
- 60.60
- High
- 62.53
- Volumen
- 1.637 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.91%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.55%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 33.48%
- Cambio anual
- 32.72%
