货币 / TNL
TNL: Travel Leisure Co Common Stock
61.82 USD 0.18 (0.29%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TNL汇率已更改0.29%。当日，交易品种以低点61.24和高点62.07进行交易。
关注Travel Leisure Co Common Stock动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
TNL新闻
- Travel + leisure stock hits 52-week high at 63.34 USD
- Travel & Leisure Co. issues $500 million in senior secured notes due 2033
- Travel + Leisure Co. declares quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share
- Travel + Leisure prices $500 million in senior secured notes
- Travel + Leisure: Sustained Upside (NYSE:TNL)
- Travel + Leisure: Improved Sales And Loan Quality Provide Further Upside (NYSE:TNL)
- Travel + Leisure price target raised to $70 from $60 at JMP Securities
- Mizuho upgrades Travel + Leisure stock to Outperform on earnings inflection
- Travel + Leisure price target raised to $70 from $66 at Stifel on owner mix
- Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Travel + Leisure stock hits 52-week high, reaching $59.08
- Compared to Estimates, Travel Leisure Co. (TNL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Travel + Leisure Co earnings missed by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Travel + Leisure completes $300 million securitization with 5.10% coupon
- Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Wyndham partners with Cygnett to add 60 hotels across South Asia
- Travel + Leisure Co. to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 23, 2025
- Travel + Leisure Co. Successfully Amends Credit Agreement to Extend Maturity and Improve Terms of its $1 Billion Revolving Credit Facility
- WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS ON JULY 23, 2025
- Travel + Leisure Co. and Hornblower Group Make Waves with New Partnershi
- Elavon expands cloud payment solution to 6,000 Wyndham hotels
- Wyndham Opens 100th Days Inn Hotel in China
- Travel + Leisure stock rating maintained by Stifel on EPS adjustments
日范围
61.24 62.07
年范围
37.77 64.11
- 前一天收盘价
- 61.64
- 开盘价
- 61.65
- 卖价
- 61.82
- 买价
- 62.12
- 最低价
- 61.24
- 最高价
- 62.07
- 交易量
- 622
- 日变化
- 0.29%
- 月变化
- -0.35%
- 6个月变化
- 35.10%
- 年变化
- 34.33%
