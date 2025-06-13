통화 / TNL
TNL: Travel Leisure Co Common Stock
61.01 USD 0.51 (0.83%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TNL 환율이 오늘 -0.83%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 60.37이고 고가는 61.62이었습니다.
Travel Leisure Co Common Stock 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
60.37 61.62
년간 변동
37.77 64.11
- 이전 종가
- 61.52
- 시가
- 61.62
- Bid
- 61.01
- Ask
- 61.31
- 저가
- 60.37
- 고가
- 61.62
- 볼륨
- 622
- 일일 변동
- -0.83%
- 월 변동
- -1.66%
- 6개월 변동
- 33.33%
- 년간 변동율
- 32.57%
20 9월, 토요일