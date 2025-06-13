Valute / TNL
TNL: Travel Leisure Co Common Stock
61.01 USD 0.51 (0.83%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TNL ha avuto una variazione del -0.83% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 60.37 e ad un massimo di 61.62.
Segui le dinamiche di Travel Leisure Co Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TNL News
- Travel + leisure stock hits 52-week high at 63.34 USD
- Travel & Leisure Co. issues $500 million in senior secured notes due 2033
- Travel + Leisure Co. declares quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share
- Travel + Leisure prices $500 million in senior secured notes
- Travel + Leisure: Sustained Upside (NYSE:TNL)
- Travel + Leisure: Improved Sales And Loan Quality Provide Further Upside (NYSE:TNL)
- Travel + Leisure price target raised to $70 from $60 at JMP Securities
- Mizuho upgrades Travel + Leisure stock to Outperform on earnings inflection
- Travel + Leisure price target raised to $70 from $66 at Stifel on owner mix
- Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Travel + Leisure stock hits 52-week high, reaching $59.08
- Compared to Estimates, Travel Leisure Co. (TNL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Travel + Leisure Co earnings missed by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Travel + Leisure completes $300 million securitization with 5.10% coupon
- Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Wyndham partners with Cygnett to add 60 hotels across South Asia
- Travel + Leisure Co. to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 23, 2025
- Travel + Leisure Co. Successfully Amends Credit Agreement to Extend Maturity and Improve Terms of its $1 Billion Revolving Credit Facility
- WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS ON JULY 23, 2025
- Travel + Leisure Co. and Hornblower Group Make Waves with New Partnershi
- Elavon expands cloud payment solution to 6,000 Wyndham hotels
- Wyndham Opens 100th Days Inn Hotel in China
- Travel + Leisure stock rating maintained by Stifel on EPS adjustments
Intervallo Giornaliero
60.37 61.62
Intervallo Annuale
37.77 64.11
- Chiusura Precedente
- 61.52
- Apertura
- 61.62
- Bid
- 61.01
- Ask
- 61.31
- Minimo
- 60.37
- Massimo
- 61.62
- Volume
- 622
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.83%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.66%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 33.33%
- Variazione Annuale
- 32.57%
20 settembre, sabato