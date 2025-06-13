QuotazioniSezioni
TNL: Travel Leisure Co Common Stock

61.01 USD 0.51 (0.83%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TNL ha avuto una variazione del -0.83% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 60.37 e ad un massimo di 61.62.

Segui le dinamiche di Travel Leisure Co Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
60.37 61.62
Intervallo Annuale
37.77 64.11
Chiusura Precedente
61.52
Apertura
61.62
Bid
61.01
Ask
61.31
Minimo
60.37
Massimo
61.62
Volume
622
Variazione giornaliera
-0.83%
Variazione Mensile
-1.66%
Variazione Semestrale
33.33%
Variazione Annuale
32.57%
