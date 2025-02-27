通貨 / TGLS
TGLS: Tecnoglass Inc
70.43 USD 0.79 (1.13%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TGLSの今日の為替レートは、1.13%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり69.55の安値と70.96の高値で取引されました。
Tecnoglass Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
TGLS News
- Tecnoglass files defamation lawsuit against short seller Culper Research
- Tecnoglass expands credit facility to $500 million, cuts borrowing costs
- Tecnoglass rejects short seller report as false and misleading
- Tecnoglass stock tumbles after Culper Research alleges cartel ties
- Earnings call transcript: Tecnoglass Q2 2025 earnings beat forecasts, stock dips
- Tecnoglass stock holds steady as Raymond James reiterates Market Perform
- Tecnoglass (TGLS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Tecnoglass (TGLS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Tecnoglass: Quality Operator, Questionable Price (NYSE:TGLS)
- Tecnoglass earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Tecnoglass Announces Second Quarter 2025 Dividend
- Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS): A Bull Case Theory
- TGLS stock soars to all-time high, reaching $89.51
- Numbers Cruncher Intuit Joins Elite Big Cap 20. Which Other Stocks Just Came On – And Off – IBD's Top Stock Screens?
- Tecnoglass to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences
- These Industrial Stocks May Sound Dull, But They Are Near Record Highs
- Tecnoglass to Attend the B. Riley Securities 25th Annual Institutional Investor Conference
- Huge Earnings Spikes Help Drive Stocks Higher: Check Out The IBD 50, Sector Leaders, IPO Leaders And More
- Netflix Stock, ServiceTitan, Zscaler, Three Others Enter IBD Hot Lists
- Casey's, Pair Of Gold Stocks Hit Record Highs, Joins IBD Lists: See New Names On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Tecnoglass: Solid Results, Plenty Of Caveats (NYSE:TGLS)
- Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
69.55 70.96
1年のレンジ
60.38 90.34
- 以前の終値
- 69.64
- 始値
- 70.01
- 買値
- 70.43
- 買値
- 70.73
- 安値
- 69.55
- 高値
- 70.96
- 出来高
- 599
- 1日の変化
- 1.13%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.41%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -0.59%
- 1年の変化
- 2.01%
