TGLS: Tecnoglass Inc
69.37 USD 2.06 (2.88%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TGLS exchange rate has changed by -2.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 69.25 and at a high of 71.82.
Follow Tecnoglass Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TGLS News
- Tecnoglass files defamation lawsuit against short seller Culper Research
- Tecnoglass expands credit facility to $500 million, cuts borrowing costs
- Tecnoglass rejects short seller report as false and misleading
- Tecnoglass stock tumbles after Culper Research alleges cartel ties
- Earnings call transcript: Tecnoglass Q2 2025 earnings beat forecasts, stock dips
- Tecnoglass stock holds steady as Raymond James reiterates Market Perform
- Tecnoglass (TGLS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Tecnoglass (TGLS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Tecnoglass: Quality Operator, Questionable Price (NYSE:TGLS)
- Tecnoglass earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Tecnoglass Announces Second Quarter 2025 Dividend
- Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS): A Bull Case Theory
- TGLS stock soars to all-time high, reaching $89.51
- Numbers Cruncher Intuit Joins Elite Big Cap 20. Which Other Stocks Just Came On – And Off – IBD's Top Stock Screens?
- Tecnoglass to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences
- These Industrial Stocks May Sound Dull, But They Are Near Record Highs
- Tecnoglass to Attend the B. Riley Securities 25th Annual Institutional Investor Conference
- Huge Earnings Spikes Help Drive Stocks Higher: Check Out The IBD 50, Sector Leaders, IPO Leaders And More
- Netflix Stock, ServiceTitan, Zscaler, Three Others Enter IBD Hot Lists
- Casey's, Pair Of Gold Stocks Hit Record Highs, Joins IBD Lists: See New Names On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Tecnoglass: Solid Results, Plenty Of Caveats (NYSE:TGLS)
- Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
69.25 71.82
Year Range
60.38 90.34
- Previous Close
- 71.43
- Open
- 71.82
- Bid
- 69.37
- Ask
- 69.67
- Low
- 69.25
- High
- 71.82
- Volume
- 624
- Daily Change
- -2.88%
- Month Change
- -2.90%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.09%
- Year Change
- 0.48%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%