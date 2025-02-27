통화 / TGLS
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
TGLS: Tecnoglass Inc
70.07 USD 0.36 (0.51%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TGLS 환율이 오늘 -0.51%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 69.79이고 고가는 70.87이었습니다.
Tecnoglass Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TGLS News
- Tecnoglass files defamation lawsuit against short seller Culper Research
- Tecnoglass expands credit facility to $500 million, cuts borrowing costs
- Tecnoglass rejects short seller report as false and misleading
- Tecnoglass stock tumbles after Culper Research alleges cartel ties
- Earnings call transcript: Tecnoglass Q2 2025 earnings beat forecasts, stock dips
- Tecnoglass stock holds steady as Raymond James reiterates Market Perform
- Tecnoglass (TGLS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Tecnoglass (TGLS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Tecnoglass: Quality Operator, Questionable Price (NYSE:TGLS)
- Tecnoglass earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Tecnoglass Announces Second Quarter 2025 Dividend
- Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS): A Bull Case Theory
- TGLS stock soars to all-time high, reaching $89.51
- Numbers Cruncher Intuit Joins Elite Big Cap 20. Which Other Stocks Just Came On – And Off – IBD's Top Stock Screens?
- Tecnoglass to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences
- These Industrial Stocks May Sound Dull, But They Are Near Record Highs
- Tecnoglass to Attend the B. Riley Securities 25th Annual Institutional Investor Conference
- Huge Earnings Spikes Help Drive Stocks Higher: Check Out The IBD 50, Sector Leaders, IPO Leaders And More
- Netflix Stock, ServiceTitan, Zscaler, Three Others Enter IBD Hot Lists
- Casey's, Pair Of Gold Stocks Hit Record Highs, Joins IBD Lists: See New Names On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Tecnoglass: Solid Results, Plenty Of Caveats (NYSE:TGLS)
- Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
69.79 70.87
년간 변동
60.38 90.34
- 이전 종가
- 70.43
- 시가
- 70.68
- Bid
- 70.07
- Ask
- 70.37
- 저가
- 69.79
- 고가
- 70.87
- 볼륨
- 704
- 일일 변동
- -0.51%
- 월 변동
- -1.92%
- 6개월 변동
- -1.10%
- 년간 변동율
- 1.49%
20 9월, 토요일