货币 / TGLS
TGLS: Tecnoglass Inc
70.39 USD 0.36 (0.51%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TGLS汇率已更改0.51%。当日，交易品种以低点70.17和高点71.14进行交易。
关注Tecnoglass Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
TGLS新闻
- Tecnoglass files defamation lawsuit against short seller Culper Research
- Tecnoglass expands credit facility to $500 million, cuts borrowing costs
- Tecnoglass rejects short seller report as false and misleading
- Tecnoglass stock tumbles after Culper Research alleges cartel ties
- Earnings call transcript: Tecnoglass Q2 2025 earnings beat forecasts, stock dips
- Tecnoglass stock holds steady as Raymond James reiterates Market Perform
- Tecnoglass (TGLS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Tecnoglass (TGLS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Tecnoglass: Quality Operator, Questionable Price (NYSE:TGLS)
- Tecnoglass earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Tecnoglass Announces Second Quarter 2025 Dividend
- Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS): A Bull Case Theory
- TGLS stock soars to all-time high, reaching $89.51
- Numbers Cruncher Intuit Joins Elite Big Cap 20. Which Other Stocks Just Came On – And Off – IBD's Top Stock Screens?
- Tecnoglass to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences
- These Industrial Stocks May Sound Dull, But They Are Near Record Highs
- Tecnoglass to Attend the B. Riley Securities 25th Annual Institutional Investor Conference
- Huge Earnings Spikes Help Drive Stocks Higher: Check Out The IBD 50, Sector Leaders, IPO Leaders And More
- Netflix Stock, ServiceTitan, Zscaler, Three Others Enter IBD Hot Lists
- Casey's, Pair Of Gold Stocks Hit Record Highs, Joins IBD Lists: See New Names On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Tecnoglass: Solid Results, Plenty Of Caveats (NYSE:TGLS)
- Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
70.17 71.14
年范围
60.38 90.34
- 前一天收盘价
- 70.03
- 开盘价
- 70.23
- 卖价
- 70.39
- 买价
- 70.69
- 最低价
- 70.17
- 最高价
- 71.14
- 交易量
- 301
- 日变化
- 0.51%
- 月变化
- -1.47%
- 6个月变化
- -0.65%
- 年变化
- 1.96%
