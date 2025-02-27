QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / TGLS
Tornare a Azioni

TGLS: Tecnoglass Inc

70.07 USD 0.36 (0.51%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TGLS ha avuto una variazione del -0.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 69.79 e ad un massimo di 70.87.

Segui le dinamiche di Tecnoglass Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TGLS News

Intervallo Giornaliero
69.79 70.87
Intervallo Annuale
60.38 90.34
Chiusura Precedente
70.43
Apertura
70.68
Bid
70.07
Ask
70.37
Minimo
69.79
Massimo
70.87
Volume
704
Variazione giornaliera
-0.51%
Variazione Mensile
-1.92%
Variazione Semestrale
-1.10%
Variazione Annuale
1.49%
20 settembre, sabato