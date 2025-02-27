Valute / TGLS
TGLS: Tecnoglass Inc
70.07 USD 0.36 (0.51%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TGLS ha avuto una variazione del -0.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 69.79 e ad un massimo di 70.87.
Segui le dinamiche di Tecnoglass Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
69.79 70.87
Intervallo Annuale
60.38 90.34
- Chiusura Precedente
- 70.43
- Apertura
- 70.68
- Bid
- 70.07
- Ask
- 70.37
- Minimo
- 69.79
- Massimo
- 70.87
- Volume
- 704
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.51%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.92%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.10%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.49%
20 settembre, sabato