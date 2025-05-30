クォートセクション
通貨 / TELO
TELO: Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc

1.40 USD 0.07 (5.26%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TELOの今日の為替レートは、5.26%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.32の安値と1.43の高値で取引されました。

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
1.32 1.43
1年のレンジ
1.12 7.08
以前の終値
1.33
始値
1.32
買値
1.40
買値
1.70
安値
1.32
高値
1.43
出来高
558
1日の変化
5.26%
1ヶ月の変化
7.69%
6ヶ月の変化
-58.58%
1年の変化
-78.23%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K