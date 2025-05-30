通貨 / TELO
TELO: Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc
1.40 USD 0.07 (5.26%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TELOの今日の為替レートは、5.26%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.32の安値と1.43の高値で取引されました。
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
TELO News
- テロミア・ファーマシューティカルズ、テロミア-1のエピジェネティック活性に関する新たなin vitroデータを報告
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals reports new in vitro data on Telomir-1 epigenetic activity
- Telomir’s drug candidate shows promise in reversing cancer gene silencing
- Telomir stock soars after drug candidate shows promising epigenetic effects
- Why Snowflake Shares Are Trading Higher By 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AquaBounty Techs (NASDAQ:AQB), Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI)
- Telomir-1 shows potential against multiple diseases by blocking key enzymes
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals stock surges on promising Progeria treatment results
- Telomir-1 shows promise in restoring mitochondrial function
- Why Block Shares Are Trading Higher By 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF), Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.32%
- Dow Falls Over 200 Points; 3M Earnings Top Views - Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO), Blaize Holdings (NASDAQ:BZAI)
- US Stocks Mixed; American Express Posts Upbeat Q2 Results - American Express (NYSE:AXP), Blaize Holdings (NASDAQ:BZAI)
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals stock soars after promising cancer treatment data
- Telomir-1 shows stronger epigenetic effects than standard drugs in cancer study
- Why Interactive Brokers Group Shares Are Trading Higher By 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC), 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- Telomir Pharma Skyrockets Nearly 139% After-Hours As Cancer Drug Shows Breakthrough Results, Beats Chemo In Human Cell Tests - Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO)
- # Telomir-1 shows anti-aging effects in progeria cell study
- EXCLUSIVE: Telomir Pharmaceuticals Says Preclinical Drug Candidate Prevents Premature Aging In Patient-Derived Cells From Children With Progeria - Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO)
- Telomir-1 shows promise in reversing Wilson’s disease symptoms
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals Announces Telomir-1 Resets the Body’s Epigenetic Clock, Reverses DNA Methylation, and Restores Youthful Gene Regulation in an Ultra-Rare Accelerated Aging Animal Model of Werne
- telomir pharmaceuticals reports promising preclinical results for telomir-1
- EXCLUSIVE: Telomir Pharmaceuticals Lead Drug Shows Promising Signs In Animal Study For Rare Premature Aging Disorder - Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO)
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals to Participate in BIO 2025 in Boston as Company Prepares for IND Submission and Advances Breakthrough Longevity Platform
- TELO stock touches 52-week low at $1.96 amid market challenges
1日のレンジ
1.32 1.43
1年のレンジ
1.12 7.08
- 以前の終値
- 1.33
- 始値
- 1.32
- 買値
- 1.40
- 買値
- 1.70
- 安値
- 1.32
- 高値
- 1.43
- 出来高
- 558
- 1日の変化
- 5.26%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.69%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -58.58%
- 1年の変化
- -78.23%
