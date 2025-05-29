Divisas / TELO
TELO: Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc
1.33 USD 0.03 (2.31%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de TELO de hoy ha cambiado un 2.31%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 1.32, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1.38.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TELO News
- Telomir’s drug candidate shows promise in reversing cancer gene silencing
- Telomir stock soars after drug candidate shows promising epigenetic effects
- Why Snowflake Shares Are Trading Higher By 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AquaBounty Techs (NASDAQ:AQB), Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI)
- Telomir-1 shows potential against multiple diseases by blocking key enzymes
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals stock surges on promising Progeria treatment results
- Telomir-1 shows promise in restoring mitochondrial function
- Why Block Shares Are Trading Higher By 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF), Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.32%
- Dow Falls Over 200 Points; 3M Earnings Top Views - Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO), Blaize Holdings (NASDAQ:BZAI)
- US Stocks Mixed; American Express Posts Upbeat Q2 Results - American Express (NYSE:AXP), Blaize Holdings (NASDAQ:BZAI)
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals stock soars after promising cancer treatment data
- Telomir-1 shows stronger epigenetic effects than standard drugs in cancer study
- Why Interactive Brokers Group Shares Are Trading Higher By 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC), 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- Telomir Pharma Skyrockets Nearly 139% After-Hours As Cancer Drug Shows Breakthrough Results, Beats Chemo In Human Cell Tests - Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO)
- # Telomir-1 shows anti-aging effects in progeria cell study
- EXCLUSIVE: Telomir Pharmaceuticals Says Preclinical Drug Candidate Prevents Premature Aging In Patient-Derived Cells From Children With Progeria - Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO)
- Telomir-1 shows promise in reversing Wilson’s disease symptoms
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals Announces Telomir-1 Resets the Body’s Epigenetic Clock, Reverses DNA Methylation, and Restores Youthful Gene Regulation in an Ultra-Rare Accelerated Aging Animal Model of Werne
- telomir pharmaceuticals reports promising preclinical results for telomir-1
- EXCLUSIVE: Telomir Pharmaceuticals Lead Drug Shows Promising Signs In Animal Study For Rare Premature Aging Disorder - Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO)
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals to Participate in BIO 2025 in Boston as Company Prepares for IND Submission and Advances Breakthrough Longevity Platform
- TELO stock touches 52-week low at $1.96 amid market challenges
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals Confirms Telomir-1 Restores Vision and Retinal Structure in Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Animal Model Using FDA-Recognized Surrogate Endpoints
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals reports breakthrough in AMD treatment
Rango diario
1.32 1.38
Rango anual
1.12 7.08
- Cierres anteriores
- 1.30
- Open
- 1.33
- Bid
- 1.33
- Ask
- 1.63
- Low
- 1.32
- High
- 1.38
- Volumen
- 305
- Cambio diario
- 2.31%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.31%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -60.65%
- Cambio anual
- -79.32%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B