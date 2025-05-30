QuotazioniSezioni
TELO
TELO: Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc

1.53 USD 0.13 (9.29%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TELO ha avuto una variazione del 9.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.39 e ad un massimo di 1.55.

Segui le dinamiche di Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.39 1.55
Intervallo Annuale
1.12 7.08
Chiusura Precedente
1.40
Apertura
1.39
Bid
1.53
Ask
1.83
Minimo
1.39
Massimo
1.55
Volume
1.017 K
Variazione giornaliera
9.29%
Variazione Mensile
17.69%
Variazione Semestrale
-54.73%
Variazione Annuale
-76.21%
