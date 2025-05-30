Valute / TELO
TELO: Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc
1.53 USD 0.13 (9.29%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TELO ha avuto una variazione del 9.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.39 e ad un massimo di 1.55.
Segui le dinamiche di Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
TELO News
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals riporta nuovi dati in vitro sull’attività epigenetica di Telomir-1
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals reports new in vitro data on Telomir-1 epigenetic activity
- Telomir’s drug candidate shows promise in reversing cancer gene silencing
- Telomir stock soars after drug candidate shows promising epigenetic effects
- Why Snowflake Shares Are Trading Higher By 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AquaBounty Techs (NASDAQ:AQB), Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI)
- Telomir-1 shows potential against multiple diseases by blocking key enzymes
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals stock surges on promising Progeria treatment results
- Telomir-1 shows promise in restoring mitochondrial function
- Why Block Shares Are Trading Higher By 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF), Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.32%
- Dow Falls Over 200 Points; 3M Earnings Top Views - Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO), Blaize Holdings (NASDAQ:BZAI)
- US Stocks Mixed; American Express Posts Upbeat Q2 Results - American Express (NYSE:AXP), Blaize Holdings (NASDAQ:BZAI)
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals stock soars after promising cancer treatment data
- Telomir-1 shows stronger epigenetic effects than standard drugs in cancer study
- Why Interactive Brokers Group Shares Are Trading Higher By 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC), 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- Telomir Pharma Skyrockets Nearly 139% After-Hours As Cancer Drug Shows Breakthrough Results, Beats Chemo In Human Cell Tests - Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO)
- # Telomir-1 shows anti-aging effects in progeria cell study
- EXCLUSIVE: Telomir Pharmaceuticals Says Preclinical Drug Candidate Prevents Premature Aging In Patient-Derived Cells From Children With Progeria - Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO)
- Telomir-1 shows promise in reversing Wilson’s disease symptoms
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals Announces Telomir-1 Resets the Body’s Epigenetic Clock, Reverses DNA Methylation, and Restores Youthful Gene Regulation in an Ultra-Rare Accelerated Aging Animal Model of Werne
- telomir pharmaceuticals reports promising preclinical results for telomir-1
- EXCLUSIVE: Telomir Pharmaceuticals Lead Drug Shows Promising Signs In Animal Study For Rare Premature Aging Disorder - Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO)
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals to Participate in BIO 2025 in Boston as Company Prepares for IND Submission and Advances Breakthrough Longevity Platform
- TELO stock touches 52-week low at $1.96 amid market challenges
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.39 1.55
Intervallo Annuale
1.12 7.08
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.40
- Apertura
- 1.39
- Bid
- 1.53
- Ask
- 1.83
- Minimo
- 1.39
- Massimo
- 1.55
- Volume
- 1.017 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 9.29%
- Variazione Mensile
- 17.69%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -54.73%
- Variazione Annuale
- -76.21%
21 settembre, domenica