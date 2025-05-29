货币 / TELO
TELO: Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc
1.33 USD 0.03 (2.31%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TELO汇率已更改2.31%。当日，交易品种以低点1.33和高点1.35进行交易。
关注Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TELO新闻
- Telomir’s drug candidate shows promise in reversing cancer gene silencing
- Telomir stock soars after drug candidate shows promising epigenetic effects
- Why Snowflake Shares Are Trading Higher By 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AquaBounty Techs (NASDAQ:AQB), Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI)
- Telomir-1 shows potential against multiple diseases by blocking key enzymes
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals stock surges on promising Progeria treatment results
- Telomir-1 shows promise in restoring mitochondrial function
- Why Block Shares Are Trading Higher By 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF), Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.32%
- Dow Falls Over 200 Points; 3M Earnings Top Views - Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO), Blaize Holdings (NASDAQ:BZAI)
- US Stocks Mixed; American Express Posts Upbeat Q2 Results - American Express (NYSE:AXP), Blaize Holdings (NASDAQ:BZAI)
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals stock soars after promising cancer treatment data
- Telomir-1 shows stronger epigenetic effects than standard drugs in cancer study
- Why Interactive Brokers Group Shares Are Trading Higher By 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC), 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- Telomir Pharma Skyrockets Nearly 139% After-Hours As Cancer Drug Shows Breakthrough Results, Beats Chemo In Human Cell Tests - Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO)
- # Telomir-1 shows anti-aging effects in progeria cell study
- EXCLUSIVE: Telomir Pharmaceuticals Says Preclinical Drug Candidate Prevents Premature Aging In Patient-Derived Cells From Children With Progeria - Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO)
- Telomir-1 shows promise in reversing Wilson’s disease symptoms
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals Announces Telomir-1 Resets the Body’s Epigenetic Clock, Reverses DNA Methylation, and Restores Youthful Gene Regulation in an Ultra-Rare Accelerated Aging Animal Model of Werne
- telomir pharmaceuticals reports promising preclinical results for telomir-1
- EXCLUSIVE: Telomir Pharmaceuticals Lead Drug Shows Promising Signs In Animal Study For Rare Premature Aging Disorder - Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO)
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals to Participate in BIO 2025 in Boston as Company Prepares for IND Submission and Advances Breakthrough Longevity Platform
- TELO stock touches 52-week low at $1.96 amid market challenges
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals Confirms Telomir-1 Restores Vision and Retinal Structure in Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Animal Model Using FDA-Recognized Surrogate Endpoints
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals reports breakthrough in AMD treatment
日范围
1.33 1.35
年范围
1.12 7.08
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.30
- 开盘价
- 1.34
- 卖价
- 1.33
- 买价
- 1.63
- 最低价
- 1.33
- 最高价
- 1.35
- 交易量
- 37
- 日变化
- 2.31%
- 月变化
- 2.31%
- 6个月变化
- -60.65%
- 年变化
- -79.32%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值