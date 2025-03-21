クォートセクション
通貨 / TELA
株に戻る

TELA: TELA Bio Inc

1.59 USD 0.08 (5.30%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TELAの今日の為替レートは、5.30%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.52の安値と1.62の高値で取引されました。

TELA Bio Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TELA News

1日のレンジ
1.52 1.62
1年のレンジ
0.86 3.26
以前の終値
1.51
始値
1.54
買値
1.59
買値
1.89
安値
1.52
高値
1.62
出来高
102
1日の変化
5.30%
1ヶ月の変化
-9.66%
6ヶ月の変化
31.40%
1年の変化
-35.63%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K