TELA: TELA Bio Inc
1.58 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TELA exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.58 and at a high of 1.66.
Follow TELA Bio Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TELA News
- TELA Bio, Inc. (TELA) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Tela Bio earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- TELA Bio Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Tela Bio at Jefferies: Strategic Moves in Hernia and Reconstruction
- TELA Bio launches OviTex Inguinal in Europe for hernia repair
- TELA Bio names Jeffrey Blizard as new president
- TELA Bio to Participate in the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- Piper Sandler maintains TELA Bio stock at Neutral with $2 target
- TELA Bio Shares Drop 43% After Weak Q4 Growth, High Sales Turnover
- TELA Bio, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:TELA)
- TELA Bio, Inc. (TELA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
1.58 1.66
Year Range
0.86 3.26
- Previous Close
- 1.58
- Open
- 1.60
- Bid
- 1.58
- Ask
- 1.88
- Low
- 1.58
- High
- 1.66
- Volume
- 233
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -10.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 30.58%
- Year Change
- -36.03%
