通貨 / SYBT
SYBT: Stock Yards Bancorp Inc
76.54 USD 2.33 (3.14%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SYBTの今日の為替レートは、3.14%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり73.70の安値と76.69の高値で取引されました。
Stock Yards Bancorp Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SYBT News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) Presents at Raymond James 2025 U.S. Bank and Banking on Tech Conferences - Slideshow (NASDAQ:SYBT)
- Stock Yards Bancorp appoints Michael W. Woods as principal accounting officer
- Stock Yards Bancorp appoints Michael Woods as principal accounting officer
- Stock Yards Bancorp stock hits all-time high at 83.81 USD
- TriCo Bancshares Rewards Shareholders With 9% Dividend Hike
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- 4 Bank Stocks With Dividend Hikes This Week to Keep on Your Radar
- David Hardy appointed to Stock Yards Bancorp board of directors
- Stock Yards Reward Shareholders With 3.2% Dividend Hike, Shares Up
- Stock Yards Bancorp raises quarterly dividend to $0.32 per share
- Bears are Losing Control Over Stock Yards (SYBT), Here's Why It's a 'Buy' Now
- Piper Sandler raises SY Bancorp stock price target to $86 on strong results
- Stock Yards Bancorp earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Stock Yards (SYBT) Q2 Earnings
- Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Stock Yards Bancorp authorizes new stock repurchase program of up to 1 million shares
- Stock Yards Bancorp appoints BDO USA as new independent auditor
- Stock Yards Bancorp stock reaches all-time high at 79.95 USD
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 29
- Stock Yards Bancorp director sells $312,000 in common stock
- Stock Yards Bancorp to Participate in the Stephens Investor Conference in Portland, Maine
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- Stock Yards Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.31 per Common Share
1日のレンジ
73.70 76.69
1年のレンジ
57.12 83.83
- 以前の終値
- 74.21
- 始値
- 74.30
- 買値
- 76.54
- 買値
- 76.84
- 安値
- 73.70
- 高値
- 76.69
- 出来高
- 419
- 1日の変化
- 3.14%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.43%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.50%
- 1年の変化
- 23.75%
