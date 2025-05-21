クォートセクション
通貨 / SYBT
SYBT: Stock Yards Bancorp Inc

76.54 USD 2.33 (3.14%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SYBTの今日の為替レートは、3.14%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり73.70の安値と76.69の高値で取引されました。

Stock Yards Bancorp Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
73.70 76.69
1年のレンジ
57.12 83.83
以前の終値
74.21
始値
74.30
買値
76.54
買値
76.84
安値
73.70
高値
76.69
出来高
419
1日の変化
3.14%
1ヶ月の変化
-4.43%
6ヶ月の変化
10.50%
1年の変化
23.75%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K